The Perfect Date I mean she's not wrong when she was asked about the perfect date

I eluded to this on the air today so I thought I would share in case someone didn’t know what I was referring to.

Every single year on April 25th this pops into my head. HILARIOUS! Bonus: this was filmed right here San Antonio outside the Drury Plaza Hotel. I don’t know why this crazy stuff sticks with me? Maybe I should share all my favorite movie lines that make me giggle.