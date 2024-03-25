New Road House is a disaster

Did you watch the new Road House on Amazon Prime?

It really has nothing to do with the original. Shouldn’t even be considered a remake. They could have just called it something else honestly. Jake Gyllenhaal is an MTV Movie Award Winner!! He can do better. I think he did what was directed of him, but the character that they made didn’t have much personality. I will say that the violence and fighting was awesome! But overall Road House (2024) was boring and corny. Conor McGregor was goofy and creepy! Watch it if you can’t find anything else. (Have you realized most of the movies on streaming are ones you have seen that you never want to watch again?) You aren’t missing anything here.

Original Roadhouse...Classic! Can’t go wrong!

Sam Elliott 2 stepping to George Strait in the diner...say less. You already know!

And Texas Roadhouse...also awesome!!