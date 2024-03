Randy Rogers Band Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 16, 2023 The Randy Rogers Band is a staple around San Antonio, and always is a big draw, especially for the San Antonio Rodeo. The band always brings the show, the fun, and great songs! (Johnnie Walker)

Randy and the boys just dropped a new music video for “I Won’t Give Up” that was shot at Riley’s Tavern in New Braunfels. All of their singles off the Homecoming album have been topping the Texas Charts. It’s the classic RRB sound we love that makes us proud to be Texans! Our friends Chris and Sarah from Red Dirt Dancing are also in the video. Couldn’t tell you how many music videos they have been in now. A lot!