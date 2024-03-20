New Parker album in the works

It’s underway

Check out the photos from Parker McCollum's concert with George Birge, and Corey Kent at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Friday, February 9th.

By Brody

It’s official! Look 👀

When P says its the best he’s put together since the kid, he is referring to his first album “The Limestone Kid”

You can hear several of the songs from “LK” on Texas Made every week. Here are some of the best!

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

