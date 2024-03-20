New Parker album in the works

PHOTOS: Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at The Nutter Center Check out the photos from Parker McCollum's concert with George Birge, and Corey Kent at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Friday, February 9th. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography )

It’s official! Look 👀

Studio tomorrow. Crazy to be recording my 5th studio album. I know for 100% fact that these songs and this record is best I’ve put together since the kid. Took me a long time to get back to this place as a songwriter. Feels good to be happy about my songs again. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) March 20, 2024

When P says its the best he’s put together since the kid, he is referring to his first album “The Limestone Kid”

