The new line dance you need to know

If you frequent the dancehalls then you know line dancing is a thing. It’s more of a thing outside of Texas. Here we actually dance with other people...I digress. There’s been a bunch of new line dances that have become popular on TikTok, but here in Texas they don’t always seem to gain enough popularity to work in the dancehall. Maybe until now.

As of the time I’m writing this I really don’t know anything about this girl other than this song blew up on TikTok, she signed a record deal, she has an album coming out, and a bunch of girls are already asking for it so they can do the dance.

Pros: Not that hard. Fun. Catchy song. Sounds country. Not Beyonce. Maybe you won’t have to hear Shivers anymore.

Cons: Can’t really think of anything.

I feel like country artists have missed the opportunity for a line dance for years. We are still playing Wobble in the club for goodness sake! So many country songs that hit number 1 could have incorporated this element but didn’t. Boot Scootin Boogie, Copperhead Road, Footloose, Good Time are always going to be around, but Austin has a chance. Learn it and let’s do it!







