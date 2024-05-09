Nate Smith + Avril Lavigne Mashup for ACM Awards

When it was announced these two would be performing together your first thought is what songs will they do? As a DJ (not just on the radio) I immediately thought bulletproof (nate’s current single) and Sk8rboi! I already knew what tempo they were in (dj knowledge) and they are also in complimentary keys musically (which makes things sound nice). Even though my example shows Nate’s vocals over Avril’s instrumental, they could easily trade verses and do a live mashup of the 2. Check it out!

Also, Nate liked out post! So my theory is all but confirmed! We’ll find out for sure next Thursday on the ACM Awards!