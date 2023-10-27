My First Time in Cowboys Boots - Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam Flashback

Tory with Brody at the Y100 8 Man Jam Tori's first time wearing cowboy boots was for the very first Y100 8 Man Jam! She now is about to buy her 10th pair of boots for this year! (Tori Finch)

October 16, 2013, the first time in my life wearing cowboy boots. What was the occasion you ask? The 1st ever Y100 8 Man Jam!! At the time I was in the Cox Media Group building working in another station’s department, and I got to experience the show from the audience. It was a spectacular show – little did I know that in 2021 I’d be putting together the 1st ever 8 Man Jam coming back from the pandemic at the Tobin Center!

Putting on one of the city’s most popular annual country music events in the city takes a lot of planning that usually starts as early as March! Y100 staff and myself plan every intricate detail of the show from travel, hotel, food, dressing room snacks, you name it, we do it! However, there are some things you can’t plan for… like the time Hardy left his glasses in the Uber on the way to the Tobin Center, Chris Janson needing a special keyboard at the last minute that only one person in the city owns, or artists getting sick at the last moment and having to drop off of the show.

Despite the hard work, the Y100 8 Man Jam is my most favorite events to organize - to see the Y100 Family come out, have a great time and enjoy great music is the best feeling in the world and I’m lucky to be a part of it!

In case you were wondering, I now own 9 pairs of boots. A new pair for every Y100 8 Man Jam. I can’t wait to buy my 10th pair this year!