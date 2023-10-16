Locash - 8 Man Jam 2023

Named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by PEOPLE, Wheelhouse Records/BMG’s LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – is “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs,” as hailed by American Songwriter. With their loud-and-proud anthem “Three Favorite Colors” as their current release, they delivered back-to-back high-profile collaborations with “Let It Slide” (Leslie Jordan, Blanco Brown, LOCASH) and “Beach Boys” (feat. The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston).

LOCASH’s wild-and-free WOODS & WATER – EP (2021) marked the follow up to BROTHERS (2019), featuring GOLD #1 “One Big Country Song.” Known for PLATINUM breakout “I Love This Life” and their first #1 with GOLD “I Know Somebody,” they’ve earned eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over 815 MILLION global on-demand streams since 2015.

Respected entertainers with prominent recognition, they hold a history of nods from the genre’s biggest awards shows including a Vocal Duo of the Year nomination at The 56th Annual CMA Awards. Last launching their extended headlining WOODS & WATER TOUR 2022, LOCASH recently supported Kane Brown’s DRUNK OR DREAMING TOUR.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 PHOTOS: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, & LOCASH in Columbus Check out the photos from Kane Brown's Drunk Or Dreaming Tour at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 23rd, 2023. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)





©2022 Cox Media Group