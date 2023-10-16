Lainey Wilson - 8 Man Jam 2023

Multi-award-winning singer songwriter and actress, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm in the music industry. As the leading female nominee and winner at the 2023 ACM awards with, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of The Year, Visual Media and Musical Event of the Year the reigning CMA 2022 Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year has proved to be quite the “artist to watch.”

Beginning her journey to stardom 12 years ago in a camper trailer, after leaving her small-town farming community in Baskin, Louisiana, Wilson has redefined the genre and amplified the Country music scene as we know it. Blending the traditional Country sound with a modern retro flare, Wilson’s signature Bell Bottom Country style has led her to being crowned the most nominated artist at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and bestowed the Billboard Women in Music’s “Rulebreaker” award.

A prolific and sought-after songwriter to her core, (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, Ashley McBryde, and more), Wilson is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. She landed her first No. 1 radio hit with PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

After topping the country radio charts, Wilson scored her second No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell and recently achieved her third and fourth No. 1 songs with “Heart Like a Truck” and her HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck”. Her current radio single “Watermelon Moonshine” just cracked the Top 10, making it her 5th song to do so, while becoming the fastest solo female song to reach the Top 10 since 2018. Wilson’s sophomore and critically-acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country, reached No. 15 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart and No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart after quickly rising to No. 1 on iTunes charts, amassing over 500 million streams to date.

Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount’s revered hit series “Yellowstone”, Wilson played a musician character named Abby, where she premiered her original song “Smell Like Smoke” as well as showcasing other hits off her recent album including “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Hold My Halo.”

With a rockstar stage presence, Wilson’s artistry has taken her across the globe, performing in front of sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany. Captivating audiences around the world, 2023 has supported her spectacular rise to stardom with sold-out shows across the board drawing in the masses with career milestone sets during highly coveted music festivals, Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, and Watershed. Her “Rulebreaker” year also kicked off her first-ever sold-out headlining tour, lent support for Luke Combs on his stadium tour, and brought Wilson her first ever sold-out headlining arena performance. Later this fall, she will join HARDY on “the mockingbird and THE CROW” tour.





