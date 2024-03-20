The King at Kyle

HOWDY! I got asked the question yesterday, “Christi, you’ve seen George Strait a million times. Why are you so excited about this George show?” Are you kidding me?! Yes I’ve seen George A LOT. I’ve met George several times and I even had the pleasure of sitting on his bus and interviewing him.
So why is this SUCH a big deal to well everyone. Enter the Fightin’ Texas Aggies! I bleed maroon. I was a member of Fightin’ Texas Aggie class of ‘99.
I’m somewhere in that picture there. This was before you were allowed to step on Kyle Field, yes that was a thing. NOW they are going to have a concert on it! With the KING! The guy that I have been a fan of for as long as I can remember at MY school! Throw in Catie Offerman who is from New Braunfels and our friend Parker McCollum and you have a tri-fecta of greatness! I want EVERYONE to enjoy the Spirit of Aggieland with George Strait. Hey, maybe I can hold campus tours for all of you that win that weekend! Make sure you’re listening at 7, 9, 11, 1 and 4 for the King’s Keywords to enter into the Y100 App for your chance to win!! GOOD LUCK and Gig ‘Em!