The King at Kyle

HOWDY! I got asked the question yesterday, “Christi, you’ve seen George Strait a million times. Why are you so excited about this George show?” Are you kidding me?! Yes I’ve seen George A LOT. I’ve met George several times and I even had the pleasure of sitting on his bus and interviewing him.

George Strait at Rodeo Houston George Strait with Christi Brooks backstage at Rodeo Houston

So why is this SUCH a big deal to well everyone. Enter the Fightin’ Texas Aggies! I bleed maroon. I was a member of Fightin’ Texas Aggie class of ‘99.

Aggieland c/o 99 The Fightin' Texas Aggie Class for 1999 at Kyle Field

I’m somewhere in that picture there. This was before you were allowed to step on Kyle Field, yes that was a thing. NOW they are going to have a concert on it! With the KING! The guy that I have been a fan of for as long as I can remember at MY school! Throw in Catie Offerman who is from New Braunfels and our friend Parker McCollum and you have a tri-fecta of greatness! I want EVERYONE to enjoy the Spirit of Aggieland with George Strait. Hey, maybe I can hold campus tours for all of you that win that weekend! Make sure you’re listening at 7, 9, 11, 1 and 4 for the King’s Keywords to enter into the Y100 App for your chance to win!! GOOD LUCK and Gig ‘Em!