Kin Faux Premiere and Announcement This Sunday 👀

Hear “My Kind of Weathered” this Sunday on Texas Made

My Kind Of Weathered My Kind Of Weathered

By Brody

UPDATE: WE HAVE IT! And we are ready to play it this Sunday night right after 8 on Texas Made! In addition, Kin Faux is going to be doing a pop up single release party show next Friday (3-22) and we will be the first to give you all the info!



We’ve been ridin with the boys from Kin Faux since we launched Texas Made on Y100! Their new single “My Kind of Weathered: is coming out in 2 weeks on March 22. We will debut it on Texas Made Sunday 3/24. The preview sounds amazing and it looks like they have been having a blast in the studio! Every time they play San Antonio its a packed house. Be sure to go see them soon!

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

