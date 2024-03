We’ve been riding with the boys from Kin Faux since we launched Texas Made on Y100! Their new single β€œMy Kind of Weathered: is coming out in 2 weeks on March 22. We will debut it on Texas Made Sunday 3/24. The preview sounds amazing and it looks like they have been having a blast in the studio! Every time they play San Antonio its a packed house. Be sure to go see them soon!