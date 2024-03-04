Kick off Fiesta with a Medal Extravaganza at Morgan's Wonderland

Can you believe it’s already time to talk Fiesta?

If you’re looking to get your medal collection ready for 2024, join Frito and Katy at Morgan’s Wonderland on Saturday, March 30th for an epic medal event hosted by Monarch Trophy Studio. Come out and support over 70+ local groups and charity organizations!

Leslie from Monarch popped into the show to give us all the details.

Fiesta Event

We also chat about how to get your last minute medals for your business, group, or non-profit and a little history of San Antonio’s “Party With a Purpose” Fiesta mission.





If you want more info on the event click HERE or call (210) 344-3777.

We’ll see y’all at Morgan’s!