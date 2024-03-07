Jake Watson the young goat 🐐

Jake Watson Jake Watson

Our buddy Jake Watson turned 18 this week (March 6). You may be like who? Jake is the son of Aaron Watson and the newest member of the band. He’s been playing guitar with his dad on the road the last 2 years. Jake is a great guitar player and also plays baseball! Crazy how time flies. Need to talk to him and see if his next stop is college or more honkytonk university (as his dad would say lol). We will see both Jake and Aaron next Friday, March 15 at Thirsty Horse Saloon. You can check out the first ever interview Jake did here from Texas Made.

