If We Sound Confused...

Construction Time

By Christi Brooks

I thought I would share why some of us sound a little out of sorts lately. We are losing walls. Seriously. Walls are coming down in our offices.

We take up two floors in our building here in the med center. We are currently demolishing one floor (where all the studios are) to make room for some of our co-workers to move up a floor. Pretty sure that every single person, minus 5 or 6 people, are having to relocate their office.

Wouldn’t you know it, my office was the first one to be destroyed. I’m actually moving into a new office around the corner, but currently in a temporary office until my current inhabitant of my new office moves. See why we sound confused. It’s great that we are getting some new stuff, but annoying because you don’t fee like you’re home. My kids and I spent a few days painting and decorating the office I left, and now we will have to do it all over again.

So come along for the ride...because misery loves company. This is my old office...

Christi's Office

I painted that column that was once covered in dry erase paint that didn’t work. It wasn’t easy and it kind of sucked.

Here is what the area looks like now...

Where Did The Walls Go?

In total 6 offices just disappeared overnight. I will make sure to get some video or pictures of my temp office. It’s pretty close to the big bosses office and I’m sure he loves that the loud mouth is back on his side of the building.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!