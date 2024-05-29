If We Sound Confused...

I thought I would share why some of us sound a little out of sorts lately. We are losing walls. Seriously. Walls are coming down in our offices.

We take up two floors in our building here in the med center. We are currently demolishing one floor (where all the studios are) to make room for some of our co-workers to move up a floor. Pretty sure that every single person, minus 5 or 6 people, are having to relocate their office.

Wouldn’t you know it, my office was the first one to be destroyed. I’m actually moving into a new office around the corner, but currently in a temporary office until my current inhabitant of my new office moves. See why we sound confused. It’s great that we are getting some new stuff, but annoying because you don’t fee like you’re home. My kids and I spent a few days painting and decorating the office I left, and now we will have to do it all over again.

So come along for the ride...because misery loves company. This is my old office...

Christi's Office

I painted that column that was once covered in dry erase paint that didn’t work. It wasn’t easy and it kind of sucked.

Here is what the area looks like now...

Where Did The Walls Go?

In total 6 offices just disappeared overnight. I will make sure to get some video or pictures of my temp office. It’s pretty close to the big bosses office and I’m sure he loves that the loud mouth is back on his side of the building.