How To Stay Cool...The Uncommon Way

Well here we are at the start of the summer and it already feels like 175 degrees outside. Yes I’m over-exaggerating, but it’s only going to get worse so why not go ahead and start complaining. We all know the normal ways to stay cool, swimming, drinking a lot of ice water, and probably eating popsicles. What about the uncommon ways?

I asked about this on the air today and I got some fun answers and found some more:

1. Freeze your fruit - This a great cold treat and healthy too. I will say be careful with the frozen grape idea, I advise cutting them up to keep them from being a choking hazard. These could be fun ice cubes too, like in sangria. (HA)

2. Freeze your socks - I’m not exactly sure how this would work because I feel like that may hurt inside tennis shoes but hey maybe I will try it.

3. Use Menthol Products or Peppermint Oil - I have actually heard of this. Using shower gels or different products that contain menthol will definitely give you a cool feeling. Also you can make your own my using a small amount of peppermint oil. Not only will you cool off but you will smell like Christmas.

4. Freeze Your Linens - Someone actually called me with this today. You take your bed linens and put them in a gallon bag and then place them in the freezer. Then before bed you place them back on your bed and have a nice cool nights sleep. I guess you could do this with a couch cover or if you are able to take a nap midday.

5. Find A Portable Fan - The ones that you can wear or that are small and portable. I’ve seen a lot of my fellow Disnerds have the ones that you wear around your neck with a fan on both sides and they seem pretty happy.

6. Use Bags of Ice in Your Pool - I heard this in the office today and while strange it is somewhat genius. We all know that if you are fortunate enough to have a pool that in the summer at some point it will feel like bath water. So you take bags of ice and float them in the pool to help cool it down. I mean I’m not sure how well this could work or how expensive it could be, but it makes sense.

And the best suggestion I heard today was “Just stay inside!”