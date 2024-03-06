Help St. Baldrick’s End Children’s Cancer

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer and donor powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

You might have heard this name in conjunction with dudes shaving their heads, but the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is doing so much more. They are leading the way in funding the best in children’s cancer research, and they need your help!

Our friend and rodeo Renaissance man, Clay Carabajal, stopped by the show to talk how you can help St. Baldrick’s this Saturday with Alamo Beer Company.

Start a team, shave your head, or just come out and show your support at this family friendly event this Saturday starting at 10 am.

Each shaved head and every dollar donated creates a ripple effect of progress for kids with cancer.

While we had him in studio, we also wanted to know more about the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, how to get involved with committees, and more!





Click HERE to donate to Clay’s team and HERE to find out more about Saturday’s event!