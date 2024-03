The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) HARDY, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

It’s almost here! Friday 3-29 Hardy’s Hixtape Vol. 3 which he calls “Difftape” since it’s all Joe Diffe songs!

Lots of guests including Blake Shelton, Brooks and Dunn, Clint Black, Nate Smith, Randall King, Koe Wetzel, Chris Young and more!