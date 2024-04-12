Get Your Frito & Katy Fiesta Medal

There’s still time to get your FREE Frito & Katy Fiesta medal.

PRO TIP: Arrive early! Supplies are VERY limited.

STOP BY ONE OF THESE LOCATIONS/EVENTS:

4/12: Fiesta Fit Fest (UTSA Main Campus) - 5p-8p

4/13: Northside Chevrolet (San Pedro) - 2p-4p

4/19: Oyster Bake (Y100 Stage) - 5p-??

**Medals likely to run out before these events conclude.

As it turns out, the Frito & Katy medals are more valuable than we anticipated. Once you get yours, you can use it around town to save money. There is a (growing) list of businesses that are willing to offer you deals just for having one.

If your business is willing to accept our medal as currency, click HERE and let us know!

We’ll update this list as we verify more.





Always Shine-N Mobile Detailing :

Show your Frito & Katy medal to save 10% on ANY Mobile Detailing Packages

Don’t have a medal? You can STILL save 10% on ANY Mobile Detailing Package. Pre-pay by Gift Certificate and use code: FRITOANDKATY





On-Site Pest Control :

Show your Frito & Katy medal to save 15% off ANY service. Valid for new customers only.



