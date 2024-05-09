Get A Labradoodle They Said

Ranger the (terrorizing) Labradoodle Christi Brooks' Labradoodle Ranger

By Christi Brooks

I have a 1.5 year old labradoodle. He’s an idiot. Smart but an idiot. I think I may start sharing his daily dumbness with all of you so you can share in our misery that we love entirely too much.

For some reason this dumb dog wants you to play with him but won’t drop his toy right by you. You say drop it and he drops it where he wants to drop it. Then he proceeds to run around like a crazy dog.

I give you Ranger the Labradoodle.

Playing Fetch with Ranger the Labradoodle Sped up this play session as to not bore the heck out of you. This was a play session not the zoomies.

See...a big ol’ dummy that we can’t get enough of. Come back for more Ranger the Labradoodle fun.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!