Get A Labradoodle They Said

I have a 1.5 year old labradoodle. He’s an idiot. Smart but an idiot. I think I may start sharing his daily dumbness with all of you so you can share in our misery that we love entirely too much.

For some reason this dumb dog wants you to play with him but won’t drop his toy right by you. You say drop it and he drops it where he wants to drop it. Then he proceeds to run around like a crazy dog.

I give you Ranger the Labradoodle.

Playing Fetch with Ranger the Labradoodle Sped up this play session as to not bore the heck out of you. This was a play session not the zoomies.

See...a big ol’ dummy that we can’t get enough of. Come back for more Ranger the Labradoodle fun.