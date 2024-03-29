We are counting down the days to the best time of the year here in San Antonio...FIESTA! I think we are MORE excited this year because we finally have our Y100 Frito & Katy Medals.

Frito & Katy Fiesta Medal The first annual Y100 Frito & Katy Fiesta Medal

Wanna get your hands on one? Then join us at Morgan’s Sports Complex on Saturday, March 30th for the Fiesta Medal Extravaganza presented by Monarch Trophy Studio. It starts at 9 and there will be food, music, Fiesta medals to buy or trade, and of course FUN! We have a little something extra for you to win when you come out.

Frito & Katy Fiesta Frenzy Frito & Katy show off the Fiesta Fun Basket that they will be giving away as part of the Monarch Medal Extravaganza benefitting Morgan's (Y100 Only)

If you win this Frito & Katy Fiesta Fun Basket you are SET for Fiesta 2024. There are tons of medals, a couple of sashes, tickets to Oyster Bake, NIOSA, The Poteet Strawberry Festival, The Wash Tub car wash certificates, and of course Y100 prizes. Oh, and we threw in some eclipse glasses so you’re prepared for the April 8th. We hope to see you Saturday morning and ¡VIVA FIESTA!

Thank you to our Fiesta Frenzy prize donors:

State Farm Insurance, Debbie Urrabazo, Vision Guide Dogs, San Antonio Humane Society, The Wash Tub, Mr. Lucky’s Tattoo, The Alzheimer’s Association, Jackie Martinez Queen of Fiesta Especial, USS Bexar, Macarthur Brahmas Alumni & No Manches, San Antonio Council of Alcohol & Drug Awareness, San Antonio Texas Tech Alumni Association, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Threads by J, San Antonio Sports Foundation, Kendra Scott, The Sash Lady