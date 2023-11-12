Every Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam Lineup - Do You Know Them All?

Y100 and Bud Light started the 8 Man Jam back in 2013, with a crazy idea...what if we brought in 8 of your favorite Country artists for one show, and they all get on stage and play together, having as much fun with each other as the people in the audience?

Somehow, it all came together, and the first 8 Man Jam was born! Do you remember who played the very first?

Here’s every single year, and everyone scheduled to play, who couldn’t make it, who filled in...everything you need to know!

8 Man Jam #1 - October 16, 2013

Jack Ingram Aaron Lewis Darius Rucker Jarrod Niemann Kacey Musgraves Kevin Fowler Ronnie Dunn Sheryl Crow Wade Bowen

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2013 Poster

8 Man Jam #2 - October 15, 2014

Big & Rich Cassadee Pope Easton Corbin Frankie Ballard Jana Kramer Josh Abbott Band Randy House Tyler Farr

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2014 Poster

8 Man Jam #3 - November 18, 2015

A Thousand Horses Aaron Lewis Chris Jansen Cody Johnson Dan + Shay Gary Allan Kelsea Ballerini Kip Moore

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2015 Poster

8 Man Jam #4 - November 16, 2016

Aaron Lewis Cam Jon Pardi Josh Abbott Band Kevin Fowler Michael Ray Tyler Farr William Michael Morgan

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2016 Poster

8 Man Jam #5 - November 15, 2017

Brett Young Cody Johnson Easton Corbin Josh Turner Justin Moore LOCASH Luke Combs - was unable to make it...made good with The Big Reveal 2 in 2018! Midland

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2017 Poster

8 Man Jam #6 - November 28, 2018

Aaron Watson David Lee Murphy Jarrod Niemann Jon Pardi Jordan Davis Kane Brown Kevin Fowler Lauren Alaina

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2018 Poster

8 Man Jam #7 - December 4, 2019

Carly Pearce Chris Young Easton Corbin Eli Young Band LANCO Morgan Wallen Randy Houser Scotty McCreery

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2019 Poster

2020 was the lost year due to COVID-19

8 Man Jam #8 - November 17, 2021

Chris Jansen Chris Lane Dylan Scott Hardy Parker McCollum Priscilla Block Randy Rogers Travis Denning

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2021 Poster Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2021 Poster

8 Man Jam #9 - November 20, 2022

Ashley McBryde Brothers Osborne Eli Young Band Jon Pardi Kylie Morgan Lainey Wilson - could not make it, she got very sick...making good at 8 Man Jam 2023! Michael Ray - could not make it, got very sick Walker Hayes George Birge - last minute hero, saved the day, filling in and was AMAZING!

Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2022 Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam 2022

8 Man Jam #10 - November 19, 2023

Lainey Wilson Chris Young Lauren Alaina LOCASH Riley Green William Beckmann Corey Kent Ryan Larkins