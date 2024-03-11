Dan & Shay Are Back

Dan & Shay brought their Heartbreak on the Map Tour to Austin last week and I was able to actually beat the traffic on 35 to Austin and make the show. I have and still go to A LOT of concerts. Thanks to this thing we call a job, I have seen a lot of artists multiple times. I say that because I don’t usually stay until the end of the show for anyone, especially when it’s in Austin and I have to drive back to San Antonio. I told myself for this show, “Christi, you are staying until the end of the show because they are your boys and you have not seen them since before the pandemic and YOU ARE GOING TO STAY NO MATTER HOW TIRED YOU ARE.” Well I did it! I know you’re super proud.

The guys were in great voice. They were having the time of their lives. You could tell that both Dan & Shay were really happy to be on stage. I don’t know how they made it through the whole show without falling over because they were all over the place. At one point they ran around the entire Moody Center singing. It was insane. I LOVED IT!

They should be nominated for Entertainers of the Year as far as I’m concerned. The new album is great and you can hear their new single Bigger Houses now on Y100. Here is a quick video from the encore. Come back soon Dan & Shay, but make it to San Antonio next time. The only good thing about the drive back was the pit stop at Buccees at midnight.

Dan & Shay LIVE Dan & Shay with their new single "Bigger Houses" in Austin on March 7, 2024



