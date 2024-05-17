Creativity Makes NFL Schedule Release MUCH More Exciting

Cowboys Get Creative The Dallas Cowboys schedule release video was quite creative.

By Christi Brooks

A few days ago was release day for the 2024 NFL Schedule. Me being a sports nut, this is a huge day for us in our house. Each team took it to the next level by doing release videos with massive amounts of creativity.

The Miami Dolphins had some fun with the fact that they are the fastest team in the NFL.

@miamidolphins

The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. 😎 📺 NFL Schedule Release on @NFL Network #speed #nfl #schedule #miamidolphins

♬ original sound - Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints were super creative by hiring an intern

@saints

🚨 NOW HIRING: Social Media Intern for the New Orleans Saints. Please DM for qualifications. #saints #nfl #socialmedia #schedule

♬ original sound - New Orleans Saints

They weren’t the only ones, but the Houston Texans did some ASMR with their opponents

My favorite was definitely the Cowboys. Can you imagine getting a call like this?

This makes me want the NFL season to get here QUICKLY! This has also given me some ideas on how we can do announcements here from now on.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

