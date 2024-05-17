Creativity Makes NFL Schedule Release MUCH More Exciting

Cowboys Get Creative The Dallas Cowboys schedule release video was quite creative.

A few days ago was release day for the 2024 NFL Schedule. Me being a sports nut, this is a huge day for us in our house. Each team took it to the next level by doing release videos with massive amounts of creativity.

The Miami Dolphins had some fun with the fact that they are the fastest team in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints were super creative by hiring an intern

They weren’t the only ones, but the Houston Texans did some ASMR with their opponents

My favorite was definitely the Cowboys. Can you imagine getting a call like this?

This makes me want the NFL season to get here QUICKLY! This has also given me some ideas on how we can do announcements here from now on.