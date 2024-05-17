Creativity Makes NFL Schedule Release MUCH More Exciting

A few days ago was release day for the 2024 NFL Schedule. Me being a sports nut, this is a huge day for us in our house. Each team took it to the next level by doing release videos with massive amounts of creativity.
The Miami Dolphins had some fun with the fact that they are the fastest team in the NFL.
@miamidolphins
The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. 😎 📺 NFL Schedule Release on @NFL Network #speed #nfl #schedule #miamidolphins♬ original sound - Miami Dolphins
The New Orleans Saints were super creative by hiring an intern
@saints
🚨 NOW HIRING: Social Media Intern for the New Orleans Saints. Please DM for qualifications. #saints #nfl #socialmedia #schedule♬ original sound - New Orleans Saints
They weren’t the only ones, but the Houston Texans did some ASMR with their opponents
My favorite was definitely the Cowboys. Can you imagine getting a call like this?
@edgyy1
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 Schedule.🔥 #fyp #nfl #football #dallascowboys #foryou #cowboysnation♬ original sound - Edgyyy
This makes me want the NFL season to get here QUICKLY! This has also given me some ideas on how we can do announcements here from now on.