Country Dancing outside of Texas 😅

It’s a joke

Line Dancing

By Brody

Went to Florida to celebrate a friends wedding and while I was there stopped in to check out Cowboys Orlando. I was already told ahead of time that all they do is line dance, but I had to see this dumpster fire for myself! It was true. They would line dance to a song, another song would come on, and they would do the exact same thing. All night! Same stuff! Nobody partner danced (swing/two step) like we do here in Texas. Seeing this of course encouraged me to hydrate more. I felt like I was on a different planet. Nope. Just Florida. The last straw was when they decided Juvenile’s “Back that thang up” was a line dance. Peace out! I came to the conclusion that they just didn’t know any better. It’s our job as Texans and Supreme Masters of the Universe to help educate the less fortunate dancers of Florida. To be continued...

Brody

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

