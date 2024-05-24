Cody & Luke!?

Cody Jonson Performed on American Idol...What’s Next?

Cody and Brody

By Brody

Cody Johnson is huge right now! ACM Entertainer of the Year nomination! He was just on American Idol and Luke Bryan posted a picture of them. That got me thinking back to a conversation I had with Cody in 2016.

Maybe back then with Luke at his peak with “Thats My Kind Of Night” and Cody making a bunch of noise in Texas it didn’t seem realistic that they could ever do something together. But now with the floodgates wide open and such a range of artists joining and contributing to country music, anything is possible! And for Cody to find the common ground between him and Luke back then shows his character. It will be interesting to see if this relationship develops further and if any music comes out of it!


Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

