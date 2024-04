Male Artist of the Year nominee AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

This week Cody Johnson announced an Arlington show at Globe Life Field. He decided to catch a Rangers game in order to become more familiar with the stadium. And why not take in some batting practice in your cowboy hat!

Tickets on sale Friday morning for the November 9 show here