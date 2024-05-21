Busy Weekend at Thirsty Horse

What a weekend! First up we had the San Antonio Country and Rock Music Awards at Thirsty Horse Saloon Sunday night. I helped host the event and the who’s who’s of the San Antonio country scene was there. Top winners included Kin Faux for Best Country Band, Best Live Country Performance, and Best Country Single with “My Kind Of Weathered”, which can be heard exclusively on Y100 Texas Made in San Antonio!

Jerry Deleon won for Best Country Male Vocalist. Selestial Alcoser won for Best Country Female Vocalist. Corey Weaver Band won Best Country Cover Band.

Moving on to Monday. I rarely take a day off, but it was for a good cause. Thirsty Horse was holding their golf tournament at Silverhorn and it was in support of Veterans. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to go support and play some tunes for everyone.

Mikey Fahey is a very well known Veteran here in San Antonio and he told us all about the organization he has that is helping Veterans. You can learn more here https://intrepidcare.org

Great weekend! Great opportunities to bring our community together through music!