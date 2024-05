2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nate Smith performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Rather than a mashup of Nate Smith’s Bulletproof and Avril Lavigne Sk8rboi, Avril is joining Nate at the ACM Awards to perform a new version of Bulletproof that she is on!

They are releasing the studio version Thursday night! Maybe we will still get a little Sk8rboi mashed up in the performance. Nate did like our post about it! It could still go down!