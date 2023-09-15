Battle Of The CMA Nominated Duos

Well, not really a battle, more of a friendly competition. Today two of the 2024 CMA Duo of the Year nominees released new albums. Dan & Shay and Brothers Osborne.

When it was first announced that their albums were coming out on the same day I was so excited. Then I actually said to myself, “Well which one do I listen to all the way through first?” So, I compromised. I had heard a few songs from each album prior to release so I knew both were going to be good. I quickly made the decision to alternate between albums when they came out and listen to one song from Bigger Houses from Dan & Shay. Then I would listen to one song from Brothers Osborne. I’m just gonna say...THEY ARE BOTH SO GOOD! Also, they are both so completely different.

Let’s start with BROS as I lovingly call them. Oh you didn’t know that I’m related? (this is not true I just like to think I’m part of the family)

Seriously though, these two brothers have never let me down when it comes to music and they definitely did not this time. There are plenty of amazing John Osborne guitar solos and of course TJ’s beautiful baritone vocals. A few of my faves are “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything”, “Nobody’s Nobody”, and “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)”.









On the complete opposite side of the spectrum our boys Dan + Shay are back and in a big way. I may get in trouble for saying this, but this is the most COUNTRY I have heard Dan + Shay. They don’t stray from what brought them to the party, but there is a new mixture in the music that is a great country sound.

Even Dan will tell you and I quote, “Shay Mooney is the best singer ever!” He’s not wrong. My favorites on this one are “Save Me The Trouble”, “Heartbreak On The Map”, and “Neon Cowgirl”.





Do yourself a favor and listen to BOTH as soon as you can. I would love to know what you think!