Agree or Disagree...Is This Russell Dickerson Acoustic Version Better?

I have been a HUGE fan of Russell Dickerson ever since I met him at the CMAs in 2016. I love his energy, his positivity and it helps that he can sing his butt off.

He really showcases his voice in this acoustic version of God Gave Me A Girl. I mean, I kind of like it better than the fully produced version. Don’t get me wrong, the original is great, but there’s something about just his voice and a piano that makes it better to me.

Give it a listen and you decide. Personally it’s one of my new faves.