Agree or Disagree...Is This Russell Dickerson Acoustic Version Better?

Russell Dickerson God Gave Me A Girl

By Christi Brooks

I have been a HUGE fan of Russell Dickerson ever since I met him at the CMAs in 2016. I love his energy, his positivity and it helps that he can sing his butt off.

He really showcases his voice in this acoustic version of God Gave Me A Girl. I mean, I kind of like it better than the fully produced version. Don’t get me wrong, the original is great, but there’s something about just his voice and a piano that makes it better to me.

Give it a listen and you decide. Personally it’s one of my new faves.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

