ACM Awards 2024 Wrap Up

2024 ACM Awards Lainey Wilson performs at the 2024 ACM Awards

By Christi Brooks

It was dubbed “Country Music’s Most Exciting Night”...well...I mean it was good but I wouldn’t say “exciting”. I can tell you that I DO NOT like that it streams because the audio was ahead of the video at my house. Don’t know about you but I have heard from a few people here in the office that theirs was doing the same thing or that it was completely pixelated. No matter what, country music had a great night with great moments and performances. Reba was back as the hostess and was first class per usual.

I really thought Jelly Roll was awesome with his performance of “Liar”. I had no doubt that he would be awesome because he always is. Lainey per usual shined. Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum were the absolute best representation of Texas in a room full of non-Texans. I really don’t think there was a bad performance, I mean some weren’t great, but none were bad. It must be really hard to perform in a room full of your peers and heroes. Post Malone admitted he was nervous to be out there but he KILLED IT!

I was most proud of my boy Nate Smith. Nate has had a huge year and last night was a big night for him. ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year took the stage to sing his new single “Bulletproof” with his friend Avril Lavigne. Some may say she didn’t belong, but I thought she was a perfect compliment to the song.

There were tons of memorable moments as well. Post Malone duetting with Reba, seeing Charley Pride’s son and his wife present was heartwarming. His son favors him so much. Then there was Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid presenting. At first I thought this is odd, then they stole the show.

“All the nominees are men again” hahahahaha line of the night. Plus it is no surprise that when Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll went up to accept their award for Music Event that Jelly was going to make the room erupt in cheers.

His genuine gratefulness for being recognized by the country music community makes me smile.

The moment of the night, and I hope all agree, was Jason Aldean’s tribute to the late Toby Keith.

I love how the audience sang along the whole time. While sad, I loved seeing Toby’s family there so touched by Jason’s performance.

Yes it was a great night for country music and congrats to ALL the winners. Yours and my favorites may not have won, but they all put on a great show.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!