ACM Awards 2024 Wrap Up

It was dubbed “Country Music’s Most Exciting Night”...well...I mean it was good but I wouldn’t say “exciting”. I can tell you that I DO NOT like that it streams because the audio was ahead of the video at my house. Don’t know about you but I have heard from a few people here in the office that theirs was doing the same thing or that it was completely pixelated. No matter what, country music had a great night with great moments and performances. Reba was back as the hostess and was first class per usual.

I really thought Jelly Roll was awesome with his performance of “Liar”. I had no doubt that he would be awesome because he always is. Lainey per usual shined. Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum were the absolute best representation of Texas in a room full of non-Texans. I really don’t think there was a bad performance, I mean some weren’t great, but none were bad. It must be really hard to perform in a room full of your peers and heroes. Post Malone admitted he was nervous to be out there but he KILLED IT!

I was most proud of my boy Nate Smith. Nate has had a huge year and last night was a big night for him. ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year took the stage to sing his new single “Bulletproof” with his friend Avril Lavigne. Some may say she didn’t belong, but I thought she was a perfect compliment to the song.

There were tons of memorable moments as well. Post Malone duetting with Reba, seeing Charley Pride’s son and his wife present was heartwarming. His son favors him so much. Then there was Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid presenting. At first I thought this is odd, then they stole the show.

“All the nominees are men again” hahahahaha line of the night. Plus it is no surprise that when Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll went up to accept their award for Music Event that Jelly was going to make the room erupt in cheers.

His genuine gratefulness for being recognized by the country music community makes me smile.

The moment of the night, and I hope all agree, was Jason Aldean’s tribute to the late Toby Keith.

I love how the audience sang along the whole time. While sad, I loved seeing Toby’s family there so touched by Jason’s performance.

Yes it was a great night for country music and congrats to ALL the winners. Yours and my favorites may not have won, but they all put on a great show.