The War And Treaty share their children's reaction to their ACM Duo nod + television gigs

The War And Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter may be excited about their ACM Duo of the Year nod, but their children are pretty nonchalant about it, as they have been toward their parents' past television performances.



"No. My oldest doesn't even call me. I'm like, 'We're in town.' He's like, 'Hmm,'" Tanya tells ABC Audio. "He's like the zen child."



"My youngest is impressed that I don't bust a button on TV. I like that for him," Michael shares in jest.



"Yeah, he's not impressed at all," adds Tanya. "When he hears our songs, he's like, 'That's almost it. You're almost getting there.'"



The War And Treaty recently joined Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson to perform Chris' "Loving You on My Mind" on The Jennifer Hudson Show. If you missed it, you can watch their full performance on YouTube.

The War And Treaty's latest album is 2023's Lover's Game. They were also recently featured on Zach Bryan's "Hey Driver" from his chart-topping self-titled record.



You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

