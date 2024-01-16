Who are the 19 entertainers who are EGOT winners?

Elton John Performs At Dodger Stadium LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Musician Sir Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

It’s only happened 19 times in the history of entertainment awards — when an entertainer won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. It’s called an EGOT and Elton John is the latest person to join the exclusive club.

But who else has taken home the top four coveted awards? Take a look.

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn became an EGOT winner when she took home a Grammy in 1994 for the Best Spoken Word Album for Children for her record “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales,” Biography reported. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming in 1993 for “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn.

Her Oscar and Tony awards came about four decades earlier, both in 1954 with “Roman Holiday” bringing her the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role and “Ondine” earning her the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Mel Brooks

Producer, writer, comedian and actor Mel Brooks has several awards under his belt. He became an EGOT winner with his Tony awards in 2001 when he took home several for “The Producers” including Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Musical that year, according to Biography.

The movie on which the musical was based on was itself an award winner, earning Brooks an Oscar for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay - Written Directly for the Screen, in 1969 for the film “The Producers.”

He has two Grammys — the Best Spoken Comedy Album for 1999 for “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000″ and Best Long Form Music Video for 2002, “Great Performances: ‘Recording The Producers: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks.”

Brooks has several Emmy awards with the first coming in 1967 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety for “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special. He also won Oustanding Guest Actor three times for his appearance on “Mad About You” in 1997, 1998 and 1999, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Richard Rodgers

Half of the Rodgers and Hart, or Rodgers and Hammerstein duos, Richard Rodgers is also an EGOT winner starting way back in 1946 with his Oscar win for Best Original Song for “It Might as Well be Spring” from “State Fair.”

Next were several Tony award wins starting in 1950 winning Best Musical and Best Score for “South Pacific,” then winning Best Musical for “The King and I” in 1952. He followed that with Best Musical for “The Sound of Music” in 1960 and Best Original Score in 1962 for “No Strings.”

“The Sound of Music” and “No Strings” earned Rodgers Grammy awards in 1960 and 1962 respectively.

It took until 1962 to earn the last of his awards needed, Biography reported.

That’s when Rodgers won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television for “Winston Churchhill: The Valiant Years,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Helen Hayes

Actress Helen Hayes got her first award toward the EGOT with an Oscar for Best Actress in 1932 for her role in “The Sin of Madelon.” She took home a second Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1971 for “Airport.”

Hayes also got a Best Actress Emmy in 1953. The Emmy Awards did not say what role she won for, but in 1953 she portrayed Harriet Beecher Stowe in a Medallion Theater production, according to IMDB.

She won two Tony Awards, both for Best Actress, Dramatic in 1947 for “Happy Birthday” and in 1958 for “Time Remembered.”

Her EGOT was secured when she won a Grammy award for Best Spoken Word Album in 1977 for “Great American Documents,” according to Biography.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno has been a powerhouse on stage and big screen. She also helped educate children of the 1970s on “The Electric Company” for which she won a Grammy in 1972 for Best Album.

She got her first award toward EGOT with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in “West Side Story” in 1962.

Moreno won a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1975 for “The Ritz,” and had two Emmy awards — one in 1977 for Outstanding Continuing for Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Variety or Music for “The Muppet Show” and in 1978 for Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series for “The Rockford Files.”

Moreno also earned the EGOT the same year as Hayes, 1977, Biography reported.

John Gielgud

John Gielgud started his path to EGOT with a Tony for Best Director of a Drama in 1961 for “Big Fish, Little Fish.” He followed up with a Grammy in 1980 for Best Spoken Word Album for “Ages of Man.” In 1982, Gielgud took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for “Arthur.” He earned his EGOT in 1991 with an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for “Summer’s Lease,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Marvin Hamlisch

Marvin Hamlisch won several Oscars — two for “The Way We Were” in 1974, including Best Original Song and Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Original Song Score or Adaptation Score the same year for “The Sting.” He added a Grammy for “The Way We Were” earning the award for the Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture in 1975.

He won a Tony for Best Original Score in 1976 for “A Chorus Line.”

Hamlisch’s Emmy awards came for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics in 1995 for “Barbra: The Concert,” Outstanding Music and Lyrics in 1999 for “AFI’s 100 Years ... 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies” and in 2001 for Outstanding Music Direction for “Timeless: Live in Concert, Biography reported.

Jonathan Tunick

Jonathan Tunick won his Oscar in 1978 for Best Music, Original Song Scor and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score for “A Little Night Music.” He followed that in 1982 with an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction for “Night of 100 Stars.” His Grammy came in the same decade in 1989 for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) for “No One Is Alone,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

He earned his EGOT with a Tony in 1997 for Best Orchestrations for “Titanic.”

Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols has several Tonys and Emmys but he started his EGOT run with a Grammy in 1962 for Best Comedy Performance for “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May.

Nichols won his first Tony for Best Direction of a Play in 1964 for “Barefoot in the Park.” He took home several other Tonys in 1965, 1968, 1972, 1984, 2005 and 2012.

He won an Oscar in 1968 for Best Director for “The Graduate.”

Nichols cemented his EGOT when he won his first Emmy in 2001 for Outstanding Made for Television Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special for “Wit,” according to Biography. “Angeles In America” added to his Emmy award list in 2004.

Whoopi Goldberg

Comedian Whoopie Goldberg is an EGOT winner after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Special in 2002 for “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel. She also had won an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Talk Show Host for “The View.”

Goldberg won a Grammy for Best Comedy Recording in 1986 for “Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Recording.”

Her Oscar was for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1991 for “Ghost.”

Goldberg won her Tony for Best Musical 2002 for “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Goldberg was one of the show’s producers, according to the Tony Awards website.

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez started his path to EGOT with a Tony in 2004 for Best Original Score for “Avenue Q” and followed up with Tonys in 2011 for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical for “The Book of Mormon.”

Lopez got his first Emmy in 2008 for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for “Wonder Pets!,” which also earned him a second Emmy in 2010. He also won one for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2021 for “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision.”

“The Book of Mormon” won Lopez his first Grammy in 2012 for Best Musical Theater Album. He also won two Grammy awards for “Frozen” in 2015.

“Frozen” was also the clincher for Lopez’s EGOT when he won an Oscar in 2014 for “Let It Go,” according to Biography. He followed it up in 2017 with “Remember Me” from “Coco.” Both songs took home Best Original Song.

John Legend

John Legend became an EGOT legend in 2018 when he won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” It was the last award he needed to earn the coveted title, according to Biography.

Legend won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play in 2017 for “Jitney,” which he was a producer for, according to the Tony Awards.

He won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2015 for “Glory” from the film “Selma.”

Legend, however, has several Grammy awards starting in 2006 for Best New Artist and Best R&B Album for “Get Lifted.” His last Grammy was earned in 2016 for Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “Glory.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is Broadway royalty and no doubt would have an EGOT.

He has several Tony awards starting with Best Original Score in 1980 for “Evita, followed in 1983 with Best Musical and Best Original Score for “Cats.” “The Phanom of the Opera” won Best Musical in 1988, “Sunset Boulevard” won Best Musical and Best Original Score in 1995.

Webber won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1997 for “You Must Love Me” from “Evita” and several Grammys from “Evita,” “Cats’ and “Requiem.”

But it wasn’t until 2018 when Webber earned his EGOT for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” according to Biography.

Tim Rice

Tim Rice, who worked in partnership with Webber, is an EGOT winner himself that same year, according to Biography.

Like Webber, Rice won two Tony Awards for “Evita” in 1980. He also has one from 2000 for “Aida.”

His first Oscar, however, came before his writing partner’s, in 1993 for “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” He also won an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1995 before “Evita’s” win for “You Must Love Me” in 1997.

Rice has several Grammy awards for “Evita” “Aladdin” and “Aida” and like Webber, he earned his EGOT with the Emmy win for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018.

Alan Menken

Alan Menkin started his path to EGOT with an Oscar for Best Original Score in 1989 for “The Little Mermaid,” which also won for Best Original Song for “Under the Sea.” He had subsequent Oscar wins for Disney animated films: “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas.”

His Tony also came with some help from Disney, winning Best Original Score for the Disney musical “Newsies” in 2012.

Menken has several Grammy Awares thanks to his long career with the “House of Mouse” including “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,“ “Pocahontas” and “Tangled.”

Menken had his first Emmy win for Outstanding contribution to Academy’s 1990′s anti-drug special for children for the song “Wonderful Ways to Say No” from “Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue.” That win was in a non-competitive category, but he won a second Emmy in 2020 for “Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” which, according to Biography, earned him the EGOT.

Scott Rudin

Scott Rudin won his first award for the EGOT in 1984 with an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program for “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

His Grammy came for Best Musical Theater Album in 2012 for “The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast Recording.

In 2008, Rudin won an Oscar for “No Country for Old Men.”

Rudin has several Tony awards starting in 1994 with “Passion,” followed in 2000 with “Copenhagen” then “Doubt,” “The History Boys,” “God of Carnage,” “Fences” “The Book of Mormon” and “Death of a Salesman” among others.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson, who got her big break on “American Idol” despite being eliminated form the competition, became an EGOT winner with her Tony for Best Musical in 2022 for “A Strange Loop,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

She got her Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program in 2020 for “Baby Yaga.”

Hudson earned her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for “Dreamgirls.”

She won her first grammy for Best R&B Album in 2008, the self-titled “Jennifer Hudson.” She won a second in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for “The Color Purple.”

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is the latest EGOT winner when she took home a 2023 Grammy for Best Audio Book Narration & Storytelling Recording for “Finding Me: A Memoir,” The Associated Press reported.

She won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daram Series for “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Davis won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for “Fences” and she earned the first fo two Tonys for “King Hedley II” in 2001 and again in “Fences” in 2010, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Elton John

Elton John became the 19th person to become an EGOT winner when he was honored with an Emmy Award for “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

John had been on the cusp of winning with five Grammy awards, an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and Tony Award for the score for “Aida,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

John was not at the ceremony on Jan. 15, 2024, because he had a “knee op” but “he’s absolutely fine,” Ben Winston, one of the producers of the show, said when accepting the Emmy on John’s behalf, USA Today reported.

