Surprise guest: Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift onstage during London concert

Surprise appearance: Travis Kelce, right, was a surprise performer during Taylor Swift's concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

LONDON — Taylor Swift dropped another surprise during her final Eras Tour show in London on Sunday, bringing boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage at Wembley Stadium.

Dressed in formal attire and a top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end literally swept Swift off her feet before the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” segment of the show, Variety reported.

Kelce appeared as one of Swfit’s dancers and carried her to a red lipstick-colored couch during the vaudeville-styled segment, according to Rolling Stone. He joined dancers Jan Ravnik and Kameron Saunders to revive the singer after she fell to the ground during “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” USA Today reported.

The Pro Bowl tight end, used to playing in front of large crowds, hammed it up in a short routine with the other dancers, to the delight of more than 89,000 fans in attendance.

Kelce attended all three shows at Wembley Stadium, sharing a VIP tent with luminaries such as Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant and Ashton Kutcher, USA Today reported.

Kelce’s brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law Kylie traded friendship bracelets and posed for photographs, according to the newspaper.

McCartney caused a ripple on social media during Sunday’s concert when he was filmed dancing to “But Daddy I Love Him” on the floor of the arena, Rolling Stone reported.

Another surprise was the appearance of Swift’s friend Gracie Abrams, who joined the singer for a duet of “Us,” which they co-wrote, Variety reported.

Abrams has appeared as an opening act for Swift. “Us” is a song that appears on Abrams’ new album, “The Secret of Us,” which was released on Friday, according to the entertainment news outlet.

After her British concerts, Swift heads to Dublin, Ireland, the magazine reported. The European and United Kingdom leg of the Eras Tour runs through August.

Swift recently announced that the Eras Tour will conclude on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

