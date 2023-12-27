Some retailers are charging for holiday returns Some stores have changed their holiday return policies mostly regarding online purchases. (Anna Gorbacheva/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Some stores have changed their holiday return policies, mostly regarding online purchases.

>> Read more trending news

Retailers like Amazon and Macy’s have added fees or shortened the online purchase return window this holiday season, according to the Wall Street Journal. Abercrombie, J. Crew, H&M and other companies have added shipping fees for mail-in returns as well, CNN reported.

Happy Returns, a logistics company that specializes in returns, said that about 81% of retailers are charging a fee now for some return methods, according to CNN.

Edgar Dworsky, who runs the consumer-advocate website ConsumerWorld.org, said that if a retailer charges online, consumers should try to return items in-store, as that is still free, the Journal reported.

“The general trend has been to make it easier to return. For example, Walmart and Amazon have struck deals, especially Amazon struck deals with Kohl’s and places like that so that you can go and return it easier,” said George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, according to WCCO. “So you see both trends and making it easy to return, and at the same time trying to control the costs of managing the returns.”

The reason? It can hurt the companies’ profit, CNN reported.

In some cases, retailers let customers keep their returns rather than sending them back because it is too costly for the retailer to be able to cover the shipping costs, according to CNN.

Here are some companies’ return policies:

Abercrombie & Fitch

The company is deducting $7 from mail-in refunds, USA Today reported.

Amazon

Amazon is charging customers $1 if they make returns to UPS if a Kohl’s, Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh store is closer to their delivery address, according to WCCO.

American Eagle

The company is deducting $5 from mail-in returns that do not qualify for free returns, USA Today reported.

Best Buy

You can return items to Best Buy by Jan. 13 for all purchases made between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30. According to the Journal, online returns are free, however, you may be charged with restocking fees if items are opened.

Costco

Most items do not have a return deadline, but items like electronics and major appliances do have a 90-day window. The Journal reported that online returns are free.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s says that it does not pay for return shipping costs, according to USA Today. Larger items that are brought by freight have a 15% restocking fee. Try to make in-store returns.

Macy’s

For online orders, Macy’s is charging a $9.99 fee for shoppers who are not part of their Star Rewards program, according to the Journal. The Star Rewards program is free to join.

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx

Both Marshalls and T.J. Maxx are charging between $1 to $11.99 for returns by mail. Shoppers can still return items at stores for free, the Journal reported.

Target

In-store and online returns are free with a 90-day return policy for most items, the Journal reported. Electronics have an extended return window. If they were bought between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24, the deadline to return them is Jan. 24, rather than the normal 30 days.

Walmart

Online returns at Walmart are free. According to the Journal, most items that were purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 have to be returned either by mail or in-store by Jan. 31.