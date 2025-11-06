Thanksgiving TV shows for kids and where to stream them

Now that Halloween is over it is officially time for the season of giving. If you have a young one and are looking for some festive Thanksgiving shows look no further. As an added bonus, we’ve also included where you can stream these programs.
A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING
Where to stream: Apple TV & Amazon Prime
MICKEY’S THANKS A BUNCH DAY
Where to stream: Disney+
BERENSTAIN BEARS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS
Where to stream: YouTube
WILD KRATTS: HAPPY TURKEY DAY
Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV ($2.99)
MAX AND RUBY: MAX’S THANKSGIVING
Where to stream: Paramount+
THE TURKEY CAPER (FROM “PUPPY DOG PALS”)
Where to stream: Disney+, Hulu, fuboTV, Amazon Prime ($1.99), Apple TV ($2.99)
ARTHUR’S PERFECT THANKSGIVING
Where to stream: PBS Kids
IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A PUMPKIN
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
WONDER PETS SAVE THE THANKSGIVING TURKEY
Where to stream: Apple TV, Amazon Prime
SUPER WHY: THE PILGRIMS ARRIVE
Where to stream: PBS Kids, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV
WINNIE THE POOH: SEASONS OF GIVING
Where to stream: Fandango at Home
FRANKLIN’S THANKSGIVING
Where to stream: Plex
PAW PATROL: PUPS SAVE THANKSGIVING
Where to stream: Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV