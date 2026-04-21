Recall alert: 94K Hyundai vehicles recalled over fuel leak

Hyundai logo on a cherry background
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 94,700 Genesis vehicles over a fuel leak. (freeman83 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 94,700 Hyundais.

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The agency said the vehicles may have a fuel leak at the point where the pipe and fuel rail connect.

The recall affects the following Genesis luxury cars:

2022-2026

  • GV70

2023-2025

  • G90

2021-20225

  • G80
  • GV80

Dealers will inspect the pipe and either tighten it or replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Owners with recalled vehicles will be alerted to the issue after June 8, but can call the company for more information at 844-340-9741. The company’s internal recall number is 033G.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

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