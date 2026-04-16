Recall alert: 429K power banks recalled; one death reported

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said a person died after using a powerbank that was recalled in 2025.

The recall involves Casely Power Pods 500mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger, the CPSC said.

The agency has reissued the 2025 recall of 429,200 Casely Wireless Portable Powerbanks, model E33A, after more than two dozen additional reports of lithium batteries overheating, expanding, or catching fire.

In one case, a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey was using the power bank to charge her cell phone on her lap in August 2024. The power bank caught fire and exploded, causing the woman to have second and third-degree burns. She later died from complications connected to her injuries. While the incident happened before the recall, the death was reported after the initial recall, the CPSC said.

Another case happened in February 2026 and involved a woman using the power bank on a plane. The device caught fire and exploded, causing first-degree burns, the agency said.

The Casely Power Pods 500mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone chargers were sold online on the Casley website, Amazon, and others from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

Do not use the charger; contact Casely for a replacement. You will need to go to the company’s website, fill out the form, and upload two photographs: one of the front with the word “Recalled” and the date written on it in permanent marker, and the other showing the back and the model number. Then you should throw it away, abiding by local and state regulations.

For more information, call Casely at 888-964-9331, email the company or visit the website.

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