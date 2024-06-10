Recall alert: 114K Honda Fit, HR-V vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

Honda sign.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Honda vehicles due to a software issue. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A rearview camera issue is forcing the recall of more than 114,680 Honda vehicles but it is correctable with a software update.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the glitch can happen when a driver starts the vehicle with the key. There is a design error that disrupts the audio display power circuit.

The recall affects some 2018 to 2020 Honda Fit and 2019 to 2022 HR-V vehicles that had been recalled under the number 23V-046, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the software that runs the display audio unit for free. Owners will be alerted to the recall by letter after July 8 but can reach out directly to Honda at 888-234-2138. The internal recall designators are TIQ and DIR.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!