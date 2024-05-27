NBA star Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha welcome fourth child

Ayesha and Stephen Curry: File photo. The couple announced the birth of their fourth child. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced the birth of their fourth child in a social media post on Sunday.

The 36-year-old point guard for the Golden State Warriors and the 35-year-old actress posted the news on their joint Instagram account.

They shared that their son, named Caius Chai, was born earlier than expected, entering the world on May 11, People reported.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” the Currys wrote. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

The couple, who married in July 2011, also share Riley Elizabeth, 11; Ryan Carson, 8; and Canon W. Jack, 5, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ayesha Curry, who founded the publication Sweet July, announced that she was pregnant on the cover of her magazine in March.

Stephen Curry, in his 15th season at Golden State, is a 10-time All-Star who has scored 23,668 regular-season points and 3,966 in the postseason, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

He has won four NBA title and is a two-time league MVP.

