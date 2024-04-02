Lizzo clarifies ‘I quit’ post, will stop ‘giving any negative energy’ attention

Lizzo: The Grammy Award winning singer clarified her "I quit" remarks on Tuesday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Four-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo clarified her emotional “I quit” social media post last week was not about leaving music, but to “quit giving any negative energy attention.”

The 35-year-old singer and rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, posted a note to her Instagram account on Friday, ending it with the cryptic message, “I quit.”

On Tuesday, Lizzo clarified her comments on a video she posted to Instagram, stating that she was not quitting music, Variety reported.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

In her original post on March 29, Lizzo said she was “tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Rolling Stone reported.

The singer ended her statement with a message of encouragement for others who might be feeling negativity in their lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments, win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” Lizzo said in the video. “I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

Criticisms of the singer have included allegations of sexual harassment toward some of the dancers on her tour, according to Deadline. The dancers also complained about a “hostile environment” during “The Special Tour” between September 2021 and April 2022, and also during the European leg of a 2023 tour.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, Billboard reported.

The singer attempted to dismiss the lawsuit nearly two months ago, but the motion was denied, People reported.

Lizzo rose to prominence with No. 1 hits like “Truth Hurts” in 2017 and “About Damn Time” in 2022, The New York Times reported. She also won an Emmy Award for the reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which follows a group of aspiring dancers, the Times reported.

