Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol Bongiovi, dies days before 84th birthday

Carol Bongiovi Jon Bon Jovi and Carol Bongiovi (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

The mother of Jon Bon Jovi has died at the age of 83.

Carol Bongiovi, known to some as “Mom Jovi,” died on Tuesday three days before her birthday, Variety reported. No cause of death was released, but she died at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Our mother was a force to be reckoned with; her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed,” the singer said in a statement, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Bongiovi was born Carol Sharkey in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Bongiovi had an interesting life. She and her husband were both Marines, meeting in the 1950s. The couple moved to Sayreville, New Jersey after they were discharged.

She was also one of the first Playboy Bunnies at a club in Manhattan.

“I did go there as a kid. Oh God, did I have the stories and the pictures. They had their little outfit and my dad was like this hip cat because he was married to a Playboy bunny,” Bon Jovi told Larry King in 2006, according to Rolling Stone.

Bongiovi also was the founder of her son’s fan club, USA Today reported.

The rocker credits his parents who gave him the “great gift” of dreaming.

“What I got from my parents was the ability to make the dream reality,” Bon Jovi said in a 2020 interview. “Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it.”

Bongiovi allowed her son to “work on it” when he was young.

Biographer Laura Jackson said Bongiovi “would line up with her elder son before a full-length mirror (where) together they had fun watching themselves perform songs.” She bought him an acoustic guitar and urged him to learn how to play, Variety reported.

Bon Jovi honored his parents in the 2021 video for “Story of Love,” incorporating family photos, including a portrait of his parents from when they were younger, Rolling Stone reported.

Bongiovi leaves behind her husband John three sons, their spouses and eight grandchildren, Entertainment Tonight reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group