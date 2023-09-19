Fan dies after ‘apparent medical event’ at Patriots-Dolphins game

Fan dies: A 53-year-old Patriots fan died after an "apparent medical event" at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A fan attending Sunday night’s NFL game at Gillette Stadium died after suffering an “apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 victory against the New England Patriots.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office identified the man as Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, WFXT-TV reported. Mooney collapsed in Section 308/309 at about 11 p.m. EDT, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Mooney was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight, according to the television station.

Lisa Mooney told WFXT that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season-ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

The sequence of events that led up to Mooney’s medical incident remains unclear.

Detectives with the state police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events before he collapsed, WFXT reported.

