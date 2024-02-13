Dog in Super Bowl ad for Budweiser belongs to actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn's and Kurt Russell's dog stars in ad Roy Hawn Russell, a Labrador Retriever was the dog in the commercial that saved a beer deliver to a town blanketed in snow in the ad that debuted Sunday. The dog belongs to actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

The dog who saved the day in a Super Bowl ad for Budweiser comes by his acting skills honestly.

Roy Hawn Russell, a Labrador Retriever, played the dog in the commercial that saved a beer delivery to a town blanketed in snow in the ad that debuted Sunday.

The dog belongs to actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“Don’t get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first superbowl commercial,” Hawn wrote on her Instagram page.

The ad featured Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales, who were enlisted to deliver kegs of beer along a snowy mountain pass “the old school way.”

When the pack encounters blinding snow and appears to lose its way, Roy charges in to save the day and leads the horses to the bar to deliver the beer.

Hawn’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, also posted a video on her Instagram page of the family holding a watch party Sunday.

In her video, Russell can be heard telling Roy that he was just “in front of more people than any actor in this family has ever been in front of at one time.”

