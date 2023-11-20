Dana Carvey ‘taking a break from work’ after son’s death, thanks fans for support

Dana Carvey: The "Wayne's World" actor thanked fans for their support after the death of his eldest son. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Comedian Dana Carvey took to social media to thank fans for their support in the wake of his eldest son’s death, adding that he intends to take “a break from work.”

Dex Carvey died Wednesday from an apparent drug overdose on Wednesday, Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman announced on Thursday. He was 32.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Carvey, 68, a regular on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1993, thanked fans, saying they were “overwhelmed” by their “love, your personal stories, your compassion.”

“We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex,” Carvey wrote. “These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

During the closing credits of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, “Weekend Update” co-anchor held up a sign that read, “We love you, Dana and Paula,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The “Wayne’s World” actor added in his Instagram post that he will be “taking a break from work and social media -- trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.

“We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Authorities said that Dex Carvey’s girlfriend called for help around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Deadline reported. He reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and was found unresponsive.

Dex Carvey was reportedly following in his father’s footsteps, performing as a stand-up comedian, KTLA-TV reported. According to the news outlet, he was the opening act for Dana Carvey’s 2016 Netflix special called “Straight White Male.”

Dex Carvey also appeared in the 2013 miniseries, “The Funster” and in “Joe Dirt 2″ two years later, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

