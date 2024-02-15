Chiefs parade: Who was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, radio DJ killed during shooting?

Lisa Lopez-Galvan: The Kansas City disc jockey was killed when shots were fired at a Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. (KKFI-FM)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular disc jockey with a Kansas City community radio station was killed when shots were fired during the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Friends and family members confirmed that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and disc jockey for KKFI 90.1 FM, died after being one of 22 people struck by gunfire as the celebration for the Chiefs was ending outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, The Kansas City Star reported.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Lopez-Galvan was co-host of the program “Taste of Tejano” featuring Hispanic music, according to the Star and the radio station. The show aired on Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST, KSHB-TV reported.

Kansas City police officials have not released the name of the deceased person. Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said during a Wednesday evening news conference that in addition to one person being killed, 21 people suffered gunshot wounds.

Graves said that three people have been detained. She added that firearms had been recovered.

On its Facebook page, “Taste of Tejano” posted a photograph of Lopez-Galvan as its profile photograph, along with a candle.

“Friends and family. Please keep our Lisa and the Lopez Family in your prayers,” the show posted.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend (no relation) who also works as the Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, told the Star. “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Lopez-Galvan’s biography on KKFI’s website noted that music for her was “life and a source of happiness.” She also was a private mobile disc jockey for 15 years.

“Anyone could ‘get away’ mentally while listening to their favorite genre; music can also be a form of therapy for some.”

According to her radio biography, Lopez-Galvan had co-hosted “The Taste of Tejano” since March 2022 with Tommy Andrade and Monica Frias McGee.

The Star reported that Lopez-Galvan lived in the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, Kansas. She was in her mid-40s and was married with two adult children.

Lopez-Galvan graduated from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Manny Abarca, a Jackson County legislator, expressed sorrow in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade,” said “I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in Kansas City. I will not let her death go in (vain). I will legislate, I will fight and I will do everything in my power to change this State and City for the better.”

