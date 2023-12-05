Cat escapes from thief after being taken from pet store; feline still missing

Cole the cat.

Still missing: Cole the cat gave his captor the slip after being taken from a Michigan pet store. (Walker Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WALKER, Mich. — A cat stolen from a Michigan pet store gave his captor the slip. Now, police are looking for both of them.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Walker Police Department, a young cat named Cole was in a Pet Supplies Plus store awaiting pickup from his newly adopted family, WXYZ-TV reported.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspect, according to WDIV-TV. The elusive feline escaped from the suspect on the same day he was taken from the pet store, according to the television station.

Cole is a white kitten with a gray stripe on his back, WZZM-TV reported.

“Cole is chipped, so please keep an eye out for him!” police wrote on Facebook. “It will likely take a Christmas miracle to reunite him with his family.”

Latest headlines:
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!