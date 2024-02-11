Baby dies after being found unresponsive at an illegal daycare

Baby dies: A 6-month-old girl has died after she was found at an unlicensed daycare in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 6-month-old girl has died after she was found at an unlicensed daycare in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon.

The Metro Nashville Police Department officers were called out to an apartment about an unresponsive baby around 4 p.m., according to WKRN.

When officers arrived, they found the baby and she was transported to an area hospital. Investigators said that the child died at the hospital, according to the news outlet.

A woman reportedly told investigators that she fed the baby around noon. and then put her down for a nap, police said, according to WSMV. When she tried to wake the girl up later on in the day, the baby didn’t move.

Police learned that the apartment was running an illegal daycare, the news station reported. Officers found 10 children at the apartment. The woman reportedly told investigators that she had been running the daycare service for a few years and charged about $25 per child that she looks over, according to WKRN. The woman’s name has not been released.

The Department of Child Services is investigating both the baby’s death and the illegally run daycare, WSMV reported. The medical examiner is expected to determine the manner of death for the baby. Authorities say that there was no foul play, neglect or any trauma.

