2 Chainz posts video of himself inside ambulance after auto crash in Miami

Injured: Rapper 2 Chainz, seen at a Lakers basketball game last week, was reportedly injured in a car wreck early Saturday in Miami. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly injured early Saturday in a South Florida automobile crash and filmed himself being loaded into an ambulance, several media outlets reported.

The 46-year-old rapper from Georgia, whose birth name is Tauheed K. Epps, was reportedly involved in a three-vehicle crash in Miami, the Miami Herald reported.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the incident. The outlet reported that Epps was in a vehicle attempting to exit Interstate 95 when his vehicle was hit from behind by another car.

Florida Highway Patrol communications officer Molly Best did not confirm to the Herald that the rapper was the person who had been injured, but told the newspaper that there was a crash involving three vehicles that occurred near the intersection of State Road 112 westbound and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Miami about 4:25 a.m. EST Saturday.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota,” according to the Herald.

“There were no fatalities and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital,” Best told the newspaper in an email.

According to TMZ, Epps posted video images that were purportedly taken from inside an ambulance to his Instagram Story. The outlet said that the rapper was in stable condition after the crash.

Images from the video showed a pair of outstretched legs on a stretcher, and a paramedic about to shut the back of the ambulance, the Herald reported. A black vehicle with front-end damage can be seen on the roadway.

WLPG-TV, citing the TMZ report, said that Epps was in town for Art Basel, an international art fair in Miami. He had left the Miami strip club Booby Trap before the crash, the celebrity site reported.

The rapper has released several albums over the past decade. His 2012 debut, “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, according to the Herald. That album featured guest spots from Kanye West, Drake and Lil Wayne.

